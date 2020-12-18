 
 
To more years with crazy angel

Those years, I didn’t know the first thing about loving a gorgeously eccentric, unreasonable woman.

Dirk Lotriet
18 Dec 2020
05:05:09 AM
To more years with crazy angel

iStock

Years ago, there was an ad on TV that never failed to upset me. It featured a man who had a seemingly perfect life: He was a writer who lived in an apartment on the second floor of a stunning old building in a French village. In the ad, he and his girlfriend had a heated argument. She suddenly grabbed his exquisite vintage Underwood typewriter and tossed it through the window. He walked downstairs, picked it up from the cobblestones and took it back before resolving their argument. Suddenly that angry, unreasonable girl turned into pure sweetness and continued to...

