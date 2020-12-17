 
 
No reason for celebration

National reconciliation remains a pipe dream for as long as those who run this country have no policies, or at least the manpower to enforce them.

The usually busy area at the Union Buildings by the feet of the Nelson Mandela statue, 2 December 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Twenty-six years since the dawn of our democracy, we shouldn’t be talking about the need for reconciliation – instead, we should have reconciled or, at least, started the process. But the truth is reconciliation is not happening in this country. Instead, the efforts to bring blacks and whites and even blacks and blacks together have been replaced by extreme polarisation. Gone are the days of the “rainbow nation” that Desmond Tutu envisioned. Even Nelson Mandela’s project of nation-building was put on the back burner and Thabo Mbeki’s African Renaissance has been forgotten. In their places, we have seen more fiery...

