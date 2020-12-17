No reason for celebration

PREMIUM!
No reason for celebrationColumns
National reconciliation remains a pipe dream for as long as those who run this country have no policies, or at least the manpower to enforce them.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Public Protector to be prosecuted for perjury and much more
local soccer ‘Frustrated’ Hunt not used to Khune blunders
Courts Busisiwe Mkhwebane to be prosecuted for perjury
World Top Republican congratulates ‘President-elect’ Biden (video)
Government Graft-tainted Zandile Gumede reinstated to KZN legislature