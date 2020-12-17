 
 
Masking decline in education

Education is a two-way street, the method of teaching and the method of absorbing.

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
17 Dec 2020
04:30:37 AM
Masking decline in education

Picture: iStock

I waited with bated breath for the high court ruling in a matter unheard of in South Africa’s basic education history… I exhaled when a ruling was made, because the decision had not gone the way I wanted. Yes, I was in favour of a rewrite of maths paper two and physical science paper two. For years, we have heard about the decline of the quality of education in SA: that a matric qualification is not worth the paper it’s written on, that education to bring about redress, open the doors of opportunity, enable a true culture of learning and...

