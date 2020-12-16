 
 
Your child’s failure calls for more support, not less

Columns

This year, more than any other, it is important to remember that failing matric does not make your child any less deserving of your love and support.

Kabelo Chabalala
16 Dec 2020
10:13:42 AM
Picture: iStock

Parents should reconcile with their children who didn’t pass in 2020. For such an emotionally taxing year, accepting any outcome from your child’s academic effort is paramount. The circumstances pupils found themselves in this year were extraordinary. It certainly doesn’t justify hostility towards any child by their own parents for having to repeat doing any grade. The academic year was hectic. And if there was ever a time 16 December resonated with me, the 2020 National Reconciliation Day carries that depth. Many learners received their school reports over the past few days. I witnessed parents who were infuriated by the...

