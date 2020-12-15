 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

So we won’t prosecute the kids? What’s the point of the new regulations then?

Columns 2 hours ago

What an introduction to adult life it would be if we scooped up a bunch of privileged 18 year olds and put them through the judicial system.

Richard Chemaly
15 Dec 2020
12:25:31 PM
PREMIUM!
So we won’t prosecute the kids? What’s the point of the new regulations then?

Matrics at a previous Rage festival. Picture: Knysna-Plett Herald

This week started off with the fear that our holiday plans may be curtailed if provincial borders were shut down but fortunately, the regulations that eventually did come on Monday night seemed measured and focused. They were a response to the increase in Covid-19 cases but in the preceding weeks we had media and officials lamenting parties, celebrations and most notorious, matric Rage as being super-spreader events. Credit where it’s due as Rage organisers canned the further events but at that point, the damage was already done and months of lockdown already undone. But what people don’t realise is that...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts ConCourt to rule on Mkhwebane’s powers, once and for all

General Daily news update: What Ramaphosa said, stop voting for ‘ANC thieves’, cops get own number wrong and much more

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Another 5 163 cases take total to 866 127

Covid-19 Ramaphosa announces harsher regulations on booze sales, super-spreader events

Courts Market flooded with illegal cigarettes after lockdown smoke ban


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.