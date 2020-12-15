PREMIUM!
So we won’t prosecute the kids? What’s the point of the new regulations then?Columns 2 hours ago
What an introduction to adult life it would be if we scooped up a bunch of privileged 18 year olds and put them through the judicial system.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Courts ConCourt to rule on Mkhwebane’s powers, once and for all
General Daily news update: What Ramaphosa said, stop voting for ‘ANC thieves’, cops get own number wrong and much more
Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Another 5 163 cases take total to 866 127
Covid-19 Ramaphosa announces harsher regulations on booze sales, super-spreader events
Courts Market flooded with illegal cigarettes after lockdown smoke ban