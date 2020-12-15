The Chief Justice must be called to order

PREMIUM!
The Chief Justice must be called to orderColumns 1 hour ago
The person holding the highest legal position in the country thinks he can introduce his religious fanaticism and mask it as freedom of expression or choice.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini dies after contracting Covid-19
General Daily news update: Ramaphosa address, Covid-19 stats, ActionSA officially a political party and Pro-Trump rallies turn bloody
Load Shedding Power cuts likely in next three months – energy expert
General Beaches are safer than malls and indoor settings, say experts
Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 7999 new cases bring SA’s total to 860,964