The Chief Justice must be called to order

Columns 1 hour ago

The person holding the highest legal position in the country thinks he can introduce his religious fanaticism and mask it as freedom of expression or choice.

Sydney Majoko
15 Dec 2020
05:25:09 AM
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng speaks at a media briefing on 11 December 2020, Noordwyk, Midrand, to unpack the release of the 2019/2020 Judiciary Annual Report following the release of Judiciary Annual Report on Tuesday, 8 December 2020. PIcture: Tracy Lee Stark

Back in 2011, when Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng was interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) chaired by Justice Dikgang Moseneke for the highest legal post in the land, there were plenty of red flags that some of his answers raised, especially with regards to his religious leanings. Besides his obvious bias against homosexuals, it had come to the fore that he had on three occasions reduced the sentences of those convicted of rape. Why bring all this up now? It is worth remembering that the president of the country at the time was Jacob Zuma and he nominated Justice Mogoeng...

