 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

In Santa and the Lions I trust

Columns 1 hour ago

For me, the craziest of the crazy is that here we are halfway into December and for the first time in my life I can ask Father Christmas to let the Lions win the Currie Cup.

Danie Toerien
15 Dec 2020
05:20:07 AM
PREMIUM!
In Santa and the Lions I trust

Rugby Christmas. Picture: Pinterest

This year has most certainly been a year of unexpected madness on way too many levels. If anybody had told me in January that we would be subjected to prohibition and a ban on tobacco, I would have taken their measurements and had a straightjacket made. Yet there we were, spending Easter weekend building little pot stills from pressure cookers and buying cigarettes from the Bangladeshis at the corner shop at insanely inflated prices. And that was just the beginning. Lockdown levels and masks, Prince Harry resigning from the UK royal family, the rigged US election, a no-deal Brexit, travel...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini dies after contracting Covid-19

General Daily news update: Ramaphosa address, Covid-19 stats, ActionSA officially a political party and Pro-Trump rallies turn bloody

Load Shedding Power cuts likely in next three months – energy expert

General Beaches are safer than malls and indoor settings, say experts

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 7999 new cases bring SA’s total to 860,964


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.