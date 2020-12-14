How to choose wine as a gift

As the festive season looms, this is the time l would typically begin to invade the cobwebbed section of my limited wine collection in search of Christmas gifts.

Due to the pandemic and months’ long ban on alcohol trade earlier this year, however, l found myself making more regular trips to the wine racks with fewer (or no) replacements being made. As a result, my prized collection is nearly depleted, and the only option left is to hit the Winelands and stores to hunt for bargains.

My aunt just turned 77 and she’s more a quantity over a quality girl, “Every glass l consume saves a job” she likes to say, reminding me of her very noble contribution to the cause. Thus, the only challenge to gift shopping for my aunt is her preference for Pinot Noir which, as we know, doesn’t come at a bargain.

Then there’s that one friend, who always happens to be “in the neighbourhood”, popping in often and leaving empty-handed never. Given his frequent and spontaneous visits, his wine gift is usually something I’ve pulled out of those discounted barrels at the store, where everything you buy is two for the price of one. R400.00 is more than enough to keep him at bay, and away from my reserves, for at least 4 months.

Then there’s my best friend – a man of incredible taste. He’s also someone who takes his passport with him everywhere he goes to remind us how well he’s travelled. For him, Checkers has some Chilean and Spanish plonk at under R150.00, and with a little talking up from me about its origins, he is always appreciative.

The nightmare is my cousin, who, thanks to the Vivino App, believes she’s some kind of wine genius and, to her, ratings are everything. So, at a bit of a splurge, she’ll receive five-star Platter’s wine and nothing less. She’s a banker, so with all this excessive gifting, I expect she’ll come in handy one of these days.

My neighbour, on the other hand, likes his wine in a box and so his gift is usually bought alongside household essentials, which l feel compelled to lie to the cashier and say is for cooking. This is thanks to my dad, who’s managed to convince everyone in the store that I’m some principal authority on wine.

Ultimately, wine gifting is so personal and, of course, quality is considered but the bottom line is even more considered. Christmas is a time to reflect, reward ourselves and those around us and do our best to create joy – do so with wine.

Wine Regards,

Luvo Ntezo

