Abrupt end to a good run

Columns 1 min ago

The decay of my knees (arthritis has taken hold and there is already bone-on-bone contact in some places) means a future of other, lower impact exercise.

Brendan Seery
14 Dec 2020
04:58:40 AM
Running file picture: Berea Mail

As life-changing news conveyed by a medical specialist in a consulting room goes, this was pretty small change … but it was earth-shattering for me. Grim-faced, the surgeon showed me the X-rays. I had no idea what I was looking at. “These”, he said, “are not knees for running on…” And just like that, he slammed the door on four decades of my life. Nobody (except me) cares that those knees have carried me well over 60,000 running kilometres, that they helped me through many marathons (four of them in under three hours, and all in under four hours); four-and-half...

