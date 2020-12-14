 
 
Littering is not job creation

Yes, there are occasional community group clean-ups, and maybe the odd council worker passes by, but the rubbish is there every single day.

Jennie Ridyard
14 Dec 2020
05:10:31 AM
Littering is not job creation

A waste collector looks for recyclables in a heap of trash along the polluted hennops river, 1 October 2020, Olifantsfontein. During heavy rains enourmous amounts of pollution gets swept down stream often resulting in floods. Picture: Jacques Nelles

I once had a boyfriend who said he littered so people would have jobs, because someone else was being paid to pick up his trash. He told me this as he threw a beer can out of the car sunroof. If he was trying to annoy me, he succeeded. By his logic it would have been acceptable to murder him, which I briefly considered: just think of the police, lawyers, judges and prison wardens that murder keeps in work. Without crime, they’d be jobless, or perhaps handing out annoying flyers at traffic lights for a pittance. (Also, please consider taking...

