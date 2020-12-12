 
 
Orchids and Onions: A fitting star for Mazda

Columns 2 hours ago

Ads which risk damaging a brand deserve an Onion. There are two – for the digital agency responsible and for Hyundai itself for not being careful enough in checking the advertised price of its Venue SUV.

Brendan Seery
12 Dec 2020
05:40:28 AM
When I was in high school, there was a sad stereotype that only nerds played chess. And the only reason I learned to play the game was that the girl up the road (one of my early, unrequited, loves) said she would teach me. My very basic chess skills – I didn’t pay enough attention to the chess during the lessons, okay? – only came to be roped in years later, when my son was at junior school and the parents got together to set up a chess club. I had taught my son to play when he was about...

