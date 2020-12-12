 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

At the end of 2020, optimism is essential… but I’m sceptical

Columns 1 hour ago

The almost palpable buoyancy that has manifested as we approach the end of this grim year is illusory.

William Saunderson-Meyer
12 Dec 2020
05:25:12 AM
PREMIUM!
At the end of 2020, optimism is essential… but I’m sceptical

Unemployed Youth SA staged a silent march in Pretoria. Image: Supplied.

Hooray! It’s my final column for 2020 and after yet another year of being a curmudgeonly old bastard, it’s good to hit a happy, high note. After all, hope has its own cycle. A new year beckons, the world economy continues to defy gravity and the rand has clambered to its knees from a knockout count. And optimism is essential. Without it, we’d just curl up and whither. But, alas, I am sceptical. The almost palpable buoyancy that has manifested as we approach the end of this grim year is illusory. Among wild animals, being alert to threats and nimble...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Daily Covid-19 update: 8 166 new cases cause ‘serious concern’

Health Covid-19: We’re not ready for the second wave, says Denosa

General WATCH: ‘Don’t infuse 666 in the lives of people’ – Mogoeng spits fire at Covid-19 vaccine

Columns Self-isolation: a welcomed and needed relief

Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.