The price we pay for life

Columns 2 hours ago

Problem is, I can bargain with my dentist or doctor, but have no bargaining power with the big brands. The price of chicken and pork is going up by 40% to 60%, I read – and despair.

Carine Hartman
12 Dec 2020
05:20:25 AM
PREMIUM!
Without a shopping list consumers are heading for trouble, especially if they tend to go over-budget. Photo for illustration: iStock

Count your riches in your children, you don’t know how blessed you are, my friend tells me after our umpteenth glass of red on my stoep. Good point – but can I just, per chance, start counting my riches in coins? The stats tell you: nearly all of us spend our salaries within the first five days of being paid. Of the 25 million credit-worthy consumers, nearly 50% have a compromised credit record nowadays. Another 40% have defaulted on their home loans or car payments. I’m that girl. And I’m so tired of it. Beloved left me a bit skint...

