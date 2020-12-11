 
 
Why 2020 is not a lost year

Columns 1 hour ago

Now we know why and how the R255 million for the Free State asbestos project was stolen and why SA Airways and Passenger Rail Agency of SA and other state entities were run into the ground.

Sipho Mabena
11 Dec 2020
05:25:33 AM
Metrorail trains at Braamfontein in Johannesburg, 20 August 2020. Due to vandalism and theft of infrastructure new trains can't be implemented. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The year 2020 is not a lost year. I refuse to see it that way. Yes, Covid-19 decimated lives and livelihoods, but I am consoled and empowered by the fact that it is the same year that the extent of the graft of our elected representatives was laid bare. It is not a given that those exposed and implicated in the great state heist in the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will pay for their crimes. The fact is, we know who stole what and where. We also now know our leaders stole the country’s dream of a better...

