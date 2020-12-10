 
 
Self-isolation: a welcomed and needed relief

Columns

After a few months of freedom from lockdown restrictions, going back into hibernation almost feels like a welcome gift.

Hagen Engler
10 Dec 2020
02:54:16 PM
Picture: iStock

“Possible exposure,” read the notification from my Covid Alert app. The exclamation marks were implied, if not present, and it was a helluva piece of information to wake up to. The app notifies subscribers when they have been in close contact with someone who tests positive for Covid-19. The next steps I was required to take were to self-quarantine for a period of 10 days. “Do not take public transportation, taxis or ride-shares if possible,” read the advice. Eish, what a way to start your Monday. However, after the initial shock subsided, the abiding emotion I was left with was...

