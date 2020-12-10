Self-isolation: a welcomed and needed relief

PREMIUM!
Self-isolation: a welcomed and needed reliefColumns 3 mins ago
After a few months of freedom from lockdown restrictions, going back into hibernation almost feels like a welcome gift.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine
General SIU raids the National Lotteries Commission offices in Pretoria
Treatment News Questions hang over Covid vaccine for SA
Covid-19 NMB virus hotspot youths party on, thumbing noses at cops
Politics Mbeki ‘was lobbied to bring sanity’ to ANC NEC meeting