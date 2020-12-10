 
 
Parents, you have to be the responsible ones now

Columns 1 hour ago

When schools were being reopened, parents were up in arms because ministers did not care about their children – but Rage parties are non-negotiable?

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
10 Dec 2020
05:20:29 AM
Parents, you have to be the responsible ones now

Matrics at a previous Rage festival. Picture: Knysna-Plett Herald

At the risk of sounding a bit like a parent who walks on the uncool side of life, let me dive straight into it. As an employee who has worked right through the pandemic, considered as essential, I want to say that the gains made (no matter how small) are being reversed by nothing more than irresponsible behaviour. That, for me, is a loselose situation for us all. As essential workers, we braved a fear that had crippled the world and somehow kept the economy alive. Today, our risks and, by extension, the risks of our families, are being dwindled...

