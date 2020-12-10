Parents, you have to be the responsible ones now

PREMIUM!
Parents, you have to be the responsible ones nowColumns 1 hour ago
When schools were being reopened, parents were up in arms because ministers did not care about their children – but Rage parties are non-negotiable?
