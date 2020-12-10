Parents, you have to be the responsible ones now

At the risk of sounding a bit like a parent who walks on the uncool side of life, let me dive straight into it. As an employee who has worked right through the pandemic, considered as essential, I want to say that the gains made (no matter how small) are being reversed by nothing more than irresponsible behaviour. That, for me, is a loselose situation for us all. As essential workers, we braved a fear that had crippled the world and somehow kept the economy alive. Today, our risks and, by extension, the risks of our families, are being dwindled...

At the risk of sounding a bit like a parent who walks on the uncool side of life, let me dive straight into it.

As an employee who has worked right through the pandemic, considered as essential, I want to say that the gains made (no matter how small) are being reversed by nothing more than irresponsible behaviour. That, for me, is a loselose situation for us all.

As essential workers, we braved a fear that had crippled the world and somehow kept the economy alive.

Today, our risks and, by extension, the risks of our families, are being dwindled to nothing because of mass gatherings termed “superspreader events.”

While I understand that we all parent in unique ways and that what happens in my house is by no means a measuring tool of what should happen in the next, we need to behave responsibly differently to keep each other alive.

The contradictions of South African parents leave me perplexed.

When schools were being reopened in a phased manner, parents were up in arms because ministers did not care about their children and were not thinking clearly.

But Rage parties are not a negotiable? In their case, parents are willing to go toe-to-toe with the possibility of an infection.

I cancelled my son’s birthday party and declined many invitations on his behalf. I would rather watch repeated episodes of Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol than to sing a hymn at his passing.

As hard as it was for me, I pulled him out of nursery school for the remainder of 2020 and remained resolute that home was a much safer place for him than anywhere else.

When my aunt died earlier in the year of Covid, I was in total disbelief.

I loved her and I went into a mourning period … but I was resolute that I would not attend her funeral as I refused to run the risk of an infection.

Call me a suffocating parent, calling me a bore … but do not forget to also call me responsible because, at the end of this mayhem and confusion, I want me and my family to be alive.

That for me is paramount.

