 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Let’s grab the Guptas bronco style

Columns 37 seconds ago

Maybe it’s time to start taking a cowboy attitude, and go rustle up those bad boys like it’s the Wild West.

Cliff Buchler
09 Dec 2020
10:16:49 AM
PREMIUM!
Let’s grab the Guptas bronco style

Picture: shutterstock.com

As a youngster, I was besotted with American Westerns screened at the local bughouse. Two characters had my prepubescent attention; the thought of girls simmering. The editor of the local newspaper, Dry Gulch Gazette, set the text by hand and laboriously ran off copies on a manual press. He was depicted as a cynical and cantankerous individual who fearlessly editorialised the bad happenings in town. Never popular, but respected by a motley community. You must wonder why I chose a newspaper career with such characters in charge. At one time I played that role, probably hoping to emulate the one...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine

General SIU raids the National Lotteries Commission offices in Pretoria

Treatment News Questions hang over Covid vaccine for SA

Covid-19 NMB virus hotspot youths party on, thumbing noses at cops

Politics Mbeki ‘was lobbied to bring sanity’ to ANC NEC meeting


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.