 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Nevermind a better life, what about just Christmas clothes for all?

Columns 1 hour ago

If your cup is running over this festive season, try your best to gift the needy.

Kabelo Chabalala
09 Dec 2020
04:42:24 PM
PREMIUM!
Nevermind a better life, what about just Christmas clothes for all?

Picture: iStock

If I was the president of our country, I would definitely make Christmas clothes and gifts free to every poor child in South Africa. Perhaps the concept of “Christmas clothes” may sound foreign to you. Let me indulge you for a bit. In the villages and townships, it’s customary that children are bought new clothes before Christmas. The first set of these brand new clothes is to be worn on Christmas day, ideally to a church service, and then kept clean until the big Christmas lunch is had. This, of course, is applicable to the kids whose parents had saved...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine

General SIU raids the National Lotteries Commission offices in Pretoria

Treatment News Questions hang over Covid vaccine for SA

Covid-19 NMB virus hotspot youths party on, thumbing noses at cops

Politics Mbeki ‘was lobbied to bring sanity’ to ANC NEC meeting


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.