Charge the greedy Rage bosses

Columns

Long after the jol and hangover have faded, today’s matrics will have years to repent if any much-loved relatives die from Covid-19 infection.

Martin Williams
09 Dec 2020
05:25:05 AM
Charge the greedy Rage bosses

Matrics at a previous Rage festival. Picture: Knysna-Plett Herald

This rage is directed at those who organise mass booze-ups for matrics, knowing they contravene lockdown regulations and heighten risk of a Covid-19 second wave. Predictably, the Ballito Rage, whose advertising included “nightclubs, pool parties”, has resulted in hundreds of positive Covid-19 tests. A similar event planned for more than 1 000 attendees at Plettenberg Bay is in limbo. But after President Cyril Ramaphosa urged caution – especially along the Garden Route – the Plett Rage Festival website encouraged matriculants to, “give your all, be present, take risks”. Take risks, in a time of Covid? Surely that’s incitement. In his...

