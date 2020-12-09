Charge the greedy Rage bosses

This rage is directed at those who organise mass booze-ups for matrics, knowing they contravene lockdown regulations and heighten risk of a Covid-19 second wave. Predictably, the Ballito Rage, whose advertising included “nightclubs, pool parties”, has resulted in hundreds of positive Covid-19 tests. A similar event planned for more than 1 000 attendees at Plettenberg Bay is in limbo. But after President Cyril Ramaphosa urged caution – especially along the Garden Route – the Plett Rage Festival website encouraged matriculants to, “give your all, be present, take risks”. Take risks, in a time of Covid? Surely that’s incitement. In his...

In his recent address to the nation, Ramaphosa warned of social gatherings that can be “superspreader” events. On Sunday, rages were officially described as superspreaders.

The basics have been repeated ad nauseam. Ramaphosa said wear a mask in public, observe social distancing and avoid large gatherings. “We can only prevent a second wave if all of us respect the rules that have been put in place for the protection of everyone”.

Do Ramaphosa’s words have any effect?

“For the safety of all of us, those who break the rules must face consequences.

“We have instructed law enforcement officials to ensure compliance with the law, by owners, controllers and managers of workplaces, shops, institutions and buildings to ensure social distancing and wearing of masks.”

What are the consequences? There is ample Instagram and WhatsApp evidence of rules being flouted. Even if the City of Durban banned alcohol sales at the dances, youngsters were intoxicated. Is any owner, organiser or participant going to be fined, prosecuted or jailed?

Probably not, in the land of Absolutely No Consequences (ANC). Kids can get so drunk, stoned, or whatever, that masks and social distancing are forgotten.

If authorities are too slack, civil claims should be made against organisers.

It would be interesting to see whether courts say parents or revellers share blame.

Most youngsters who tested positive for Covid-19 are asymptomatic. They don’t look or feel sick. But after sharing flats, houses or hotel rooms with people from different households, they go home to families where others are vulnerable because of age or comorbidities, or both. En route by plane, car or bus, the youngsters may mix with other strangers.

Long after the jol and hangover have faded, today’s matrics will have years to repent if any much-loved relatives die from Covid-19 infection. Event organisers will be too busy counting their millions to worry about harm caused.

In 1947, Welsh poet Dylan Thomas could not have foreseen a Covid pandemic when he wrote:

“Do not go gentle into that good night,

“Old age should burn and rave at close of day;

“Rage, rage against the dying of the light.”

Today’s elderly might instead rage against careless youngsters and greedy profiteers.

You can spend a lifetime far from the madding crowd, only to be snuffed out by a virus that thrives where drunk youngsters swarm.

We 1968 matriculants were fortunate to rave in safer times. For the class of 2020, it’s adapt or oldies die.

