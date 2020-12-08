 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

NSFAS: What happens when the free money runs out?

Columns 10 hours ago

Questioning the supposed entitlement of students may be tempting but it’s the wrong approach to fixing our student funding model.

Richard Chemaly
08 Dec 2020
11:00:20 AM
PREMIUM!
NSFAS: What happens when the free money runs out?

Picture: NSFAS/Twitter

Unless you are South African Airways, at some point every organisation or state-owned institution’s (SOE’s) access to free money will run out. The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is one such free money entity and as a result of December payments being later than expected, the student protests have begun. One must resist the temptation to roll their eyes at the students. After all, the whole function of the NSFAS is to create access to the higher education market, and as far as I’m aware, that hasn’t really changed. What has changed is the value of that access. Graduate...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine

General SIU raids the National Lotteries Commission offices in Pretoria

Treatment News Questions hang over Covid vaccine for SA

Covid-19 NMB virus hotspot youths party on, thumbing noses at cops

Politics Mbeki ‘was lobbied to bring sanity’ to ANC NEC meeting


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.