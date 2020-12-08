Gordhan’s testimony adds to Zondo’s woes

PREMIUM!
Gordhan’s testimony adds to Zondo’s woesColumns 1 hour ago
Like Mentor, Zondo will have to deal with Gordhan’s credibility as a witness, especially during his evasive spell while being cross-examined by Mpofu.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 4,116 new cases bring SA’s total to 814,565
Politics DA has learned its lesson, ‘done with the EFF’ – Steenhuisen
Cricket Second ODI postponed, but plug not yet pulled on Proteas series
Covid-19 Matric Rage parties declared super-spreader events, quarantine urged
Crime Watch: Truck driver legs it after load of brooms hides big broom-broom bakkie