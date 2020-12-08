 
 
Gordhan’s testimony adds to Zondo’s woes

Columns 1 hour ago

Like Mentor, Zondo will have to deal with Gordhan’s credibility as a witness, especially during his evasive spell while being cross-examined by Mpofu.

Sydney Majoko
08 Dec 2020
05:25:29 AM
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Moneyweb

At the beginning of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, it looked like the wheels would come right off for Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. This after former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor testified of meetings which were proved to never have happened, meetings with the Gupta brothers at their compound where her descriptions of the buildings did not even come close to the actual buildings. It was nothing short of embarrassing for Mentor but, most importantly, it was more than a wobbly start for Zondo’s task of putting meat to the bones of the alleged “wasted nine years”. But...

