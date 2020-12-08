 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

In future, I want the privacy of a hotel room

Columns 1 hour ago

Airbnb can work. But I have also had the misfortune of renting a beach apartment from a man who was probably the head of a boys’ school res in a previous life.

Danie Toerien
08 Dec 2020
05:20:26 AM
PREMIUM!
In future, I want the privacy of a hotel room

Airbnb. Picture: John MacDougall / AFP

Every holiday sees a new group of intrepid travellers join the wonderful world of Airbnb, and this December will be no different. For those of you trying this for the first time, good luck. You might become a fan and enjoy the benefits of this sort of accommodation for life. I have been lucky with a number of absolutely wonderful experiences, thanks to Airbnb. But I have also had the misfortune of renting a beach apartment from a man who was probably the head of a boys’ school res in a previous life. For starters, the three-bedroom apartment was effectively...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 4,116 new cases bring SA’s total to 814,565

Politics DA has learned its lesson, ‘done with the EFF’ – Steenhuisen

Cricket Second ODI postponed, but plug not yet pulled on Proteas series

Covid-19 Matric Rage parties declared super-spreader events, quarantine urged

Crime Watch: Truck driver legs it after load of brooms hides big broom-broom bakkie


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.