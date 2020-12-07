 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Tick the wrong boxes to pass to become an ace politician

Columns 1 hour ago

‘There will be invigilators present. They will be Private Investigators, as the police are not good at observing.’

Brendan Seery
07 Dec 2020
04:33:29 AM
PREMIUM!
Tick the wrong boxes to pass to become an ace politician

Cash confiscated from the suspect. Picture: Michael Sun.

Comrades Political WhatsApp Group: Admin: Coms, we have obtained a copy of the Entrance Exam for the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the African National Congress. If you accept this leaked paper and do not say anything, then you automatically pass Part One of the ANC NEC Morality Test. The exception to this is if you forward it to other comrades, but charge them at least R5 000 each. This is a sign of initiative and you will earn bonus points. Entrance Exam for the National Executive Committee – December 2020 Notes: You will be timed. But there is no...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Matric Rage parties declared super-spreader events, quarantine urged

Crime Watch: Truck driver legs it after load of brooms hides big broom-broom bakkie

Music and streaming Give peace a chance: 40 years since John Lennon was shot on his doorstep

matric Outrage over matric paper rewrites in December

Politics Steenhuisen should have moved me without trying to control my life, body – Van Damme


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.