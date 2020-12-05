 
 
Orchids and Onions: 1st for Women hits the right notes

Columns

New airline Lift’s gushing dive into illogical clichés gets it an Onion.

Brendan Seery
05 Dec 2020
05:35:01 AM
Orchids and Onions: 1st for Women hits the right notes

It’s that time of year again, when, along with the sound of sleigh bells in the snow (as you approach the tills), the talk turns to the carnage on our roads and, behind the scenes and not spoken about enough, in our houses. Every year there are pledges by the government to tackle the twin scourges of road deaths and gender-based violence (GBV)… and every year, we hear more and more horror stories. One hopes that, with GBV, the ugly face of South Africa is now making us aware of how awful we really are – both in our own...

