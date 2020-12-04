 
 
We are different – but all the same

Columns 1 hour ago

In terms of the coronavirus, we all face the same challenges. No matter what our nationality, our bank balance or our gender, we all have been struggling with the same challenges.

Dirk Lotriet
04 Dec 2020
05:25:52 AM
We are different – but all the same

Churchill said a good crisis is a terrible thing to waste. If we didn’t learn anything from the Covid-19 pandemic, 2020 would have been a total waste. Luckily there are a few lessons. We have learned the value of technology in connecting people. Employers have learned that people can be productive when they work from home. We have gained a newfound respect for our fragile healthcare system. And some say corrupt politicians may never have had their day in court if it wasn’t for the pandemic. But for me, the big lesson of Covid-19 is that people are the same....

