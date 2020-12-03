 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Are white people allowed to blast the N-word over their sound systems?

Columns 3 hours ago

Hip hop is the lyrical and musical expression of black people, which they use to express aspects of the black experience, so is it okay for a white boy to listen to it in private or out loud?

Hagen Engler
03 Dec 2020
05:31:35 PM
PREMIUM!
Are white people allowed to blast the N-word over their sound systems?

Picture: iStock

I am at pains to proceed through life in a politically correct fashion, with constant respect for my fellow humans. I do so conscious of my own weaknesses and looking to question my attitudes so I might build a more compassionate, considerate life. I’m also a bit of an asshole. I find myself satirising my own slavish, PC principles to the point where I’m not always sure whether I’m being serious, or kind of trolling myself. This was the situation when I recently asked myself: is it racist for me to listen to hip-hop? The idea came from a recent...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Lockdown: Expired driving licences now valid until August 2021, all domestic airports open

Business News Despite Covid-19 surges, South Africans adamant of going on vacation

Covid-19 WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 at 8pm

General All roads lead to Malawi for Bushiri’s ‘miracle night’ service

Courts Former Bosasa exec Agrizzi’s arrest warrants piling up


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.