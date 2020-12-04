 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Christian missions: Our cross to bear

Columns 1 hour ago

Christian missions have a rocky romance with the emancipation of the black South African mind.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
04 Dec 2020
05:20:59 AM
PREMIUM!
Christian missions: Our cross to bear

A service in St Cuthbert's Mission cathedral, Tsolo, Eastern Cape. Picture: mthatha.anglican.org

Christmas time, for me as a child, was the overpowering waft of spicy, woody incense at morning Mass. It began with the spirited, giggle-peppered singing of youths dressed in uncomfortable “Christmas clothes” marching up a hill to St Cuthberts Mission cathedral. Shiny brown Vaselined faces popped out of bright red robes tailing a procession of clergymen and servers. Thick smoke was thrust into obedient lungs, belting out a sombre hymn as if to mark the seriousness with which black South Africans embraced their colonial, Christian heritage. Entering the over a 100-year-old building always prompted me to imagine entering the very...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Lockdown: Expired driving licences now valid until August 2021, all domestic airports open

Business News Despite Covid-19 surges, South Africans adamant of going on vacation

Covid-19 WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 at 8pm

General All roads lead to Malawi for Bushiri’s ‘miracle night’ service

Courts Former Bosasa exec Agrizzi’s arrest warrants piling up


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.