It’s a dance with death in the Eastern Cape

Columns 3 hours ago

Unless stricter measures are imposed, the Eastern Cape could easily turn from an epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic to being the centre of mass deaths.

Eric Naki
03 Dec 2020
05:25:44 AM
Mass testing conducted at Gqeberha Clinic in Walmer, Eastern Cape in November 2020. Photo: GCIS

The resurgence of Covid-19 infections in particular parts of the country should be a cause for concern. The news that the government was considering re-imposing the stricter lockdown restrictions in parts of the Eastern Cape, such as Nelson Mandela Bay and the Garden Route, should be welcomed by all. I say this because during a recent visit to my home province, I was disappointed to see how careless and even ignorant many were about this virus. I had the opportunity to visit Nelson Mandela Bay townships, touching down in New Brighton for the memorial service of my best friend, poet...

