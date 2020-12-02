 
 
Let the ANC keep Joburg, for now

Columns

The DA can’t be associated with the current chaos. Far better to aim higher, for an outright win in 2021.

Martin Williams
02 Dec 2020
05:25:39 AM
Let the ANC keep Joburg, for now

Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Political parties routinely demand that their public representatives vote a certain way on most issues. This is suited to organisations with a collectivist mindset such as the ANC or EFF. Yet, even liberal organisations such as the DA, which emphasise individual rights, forbid members to vote contrary to a caucus decision. Public reps can lose their membership and, thus, their jobs by doing so. Bear this in mind when speculating about forthcoming motions of no confidence. On Thursday, a hybrid meeting of the National Assembly will debate a motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa. Although the motion was...

