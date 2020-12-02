Churches in a state over corrupt politicians

How does the church view the ANC government? I can’t expect an answer as the church and state are supposed to be separate entities and don’t become involved in or interfere with each other’s activities. You don’t mix religion with politics. So, a government in the wrong can’t be expected to be chastised by the church. And if churches screw up, the government remains mum. But then again, in South Africa this concept doesn’t apply. Here, the government has captured the pulpit. Politicians fraternise freely with church leaders. A good example is former president Jacob Zuma. After appearing in court...

How does the church view the ANC government? I can’t expect an answer as the church and state are supposed to be separate entities and don’t become involved in or interfere with each other’s activities.

You don’t mix religion with politics. So, a government in the wrong can’t be expected to be chastised by the church. And if churches screw up, the government remains mum.

But then again, in South Africa this concept doesn’t apply. Here, the government has captured the pulpit. Politicians fraternise freely with church leaders.

A good example is former president Jacob Zuma. After appearing in court on serious charges of corruption, he is joined by men of the cloth (unashamedly in full accoutrements) on a public stage.

One minister even took the mike and praised the “innocent victim” to high heaven. This presupposes the church represented by these shepherds fully condone the behaviour of a man who led the country down the drain.

The same can be said of a government pussyfooting over the escape of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary, who are facing charges of money laundering and fraud. For how long have they been getting away with it?

Their escape, too, was executed too easily and smacks of political assistance.

Surely, churches should be succouring those with spiritual needs as opposed to politicians who lie and steal with impunity? Friendly fraternising is a total contradiction. Where does it leave sincere churchgoers who expect their ministers to at least set an example of the high moral ground. Seeing their leader consorting with crooks must rankle. No wonder pews are emptying.

Come election time, the first function of political leaders is to attend church services to seek votes. A captive audience for free. Even pulpits, a symbol of religious teaching, are sacrificed and handed over to politicos who sprout ANC jargon.

The massive Zion Church in Polokwane, with over a million members, has had no hesitation inviting politicians to fill its pulpits during election time. Votes handed on a plate.

So, I change my opening question: how do churches which escaped capture view the ANC government? Are there any?

