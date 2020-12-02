 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Churches in a state over corrupt politicians

Columns 1 hour ago

Surely, churches should be succouring those with spiritual needs as opposed to politicians who lie and steal with impunity?

Cliff Buchler
02 Dec 2020
05:20:08 AM
PREMIUM!
Churches in a state over corrupt politicians

Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary face fraud, theft and money laundering charges to the tune of R102 million, and were granted bail of R200,000 each. Photo: Twitter/@psbushiri

How does the church view the ANC government? I can’t expect an answer as the church and state are supposed to be separate entities and don’t become involved in or interfere with each other’s activities. You don’t mix religion with politics. So, a government in the wrong can’t be expected to be chastised by the church. And if churches screw up, the government remains mum. But then again, in South Africa this concept doesn’t apply. Here, the government has captured the pulpit. Politicians fraternise freely with church leaders. A good example is former president Jacob Zuma. After appearing in court...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

MotoGP Winning races is nice, but I want to be world champion, says Brad Binder

Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19, will miss Sakhir Grand Prix

MotoGP Brad Binder on Grosjean’s crash: ‘He was so lucky to have walked away’

Business News Steel shortage: small factories are on their knees

Formula 1 WATCH: Grosjean posts update as bosses pledge probe into crash


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.