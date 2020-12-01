 
 
Why the EFF gets all this media attention

With just over 10% of the vote, the countries third biggest political party tends to grab more headlines than the bigger two combined. What is attributable to this disproportionately high attention on the Fighters.

Richard Anthony Chemaly
01 Dec 2020
01:28:13 PM
Why the EFF gets all this media attention

EFF supporters gather outside the United States Embassy in Pretoria, 8 June 2020. They protested the killing of George Floyd by police officers in the US and heavy handed SAPS and SANDF. Picture: Jacques Nelles

They came in with a bang; the likes of which, we’ve actually seen before. If you cast your mind back to 2009, Congress of the People (COPE) faced its first election and garnered nearly 7,5% of the vote. This was more than even the EFF in their first time of asking in 2014. By 2014 though, COPE had disappeared into obscurity with their biggest contribution to our discourse since arguably being Willie Madisha’s honk honk meme. By contrast, the red berets grew substantially in their second election last year. It bodes well to bring up COPE because their media machine...

