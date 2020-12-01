 
 
Afrophobia in burning trucks will have consequences for SA

The short-sightedness of wanting to resolve a problem with unemployment by torching a truck carrying goods to a business is astounding.

Sydney Majoko
01 Dec 2020
05:25:58 AM
Two trucks that were set on fire early Wednesday morning on the N12 between Kingsway and Pansy offramps in Ekurhuleni, 25 November 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

“When we demand that the government #PutSouthAfricansFirst, it is not xenophobia, it is prioritising citizens.” The ugly xenophobic side of South Africans has again resurfaced. People are coming up with slogans like these to justify the current campaign that is under way to “clean up” SA and get foreign nationals to leave the country. Sadly, pure hatred and prejudice often underline these efforts disguised as patriotism. Economic hard times have always given space to opportunists who come in and seek to convince the poorest of the poor that their dire financial circumstances are because “foreigners have taken your jobs”. There...

