My mask is staying on, thanks ‘tannie’

Columns 2 hours ago

This is the first year in my life that I have not been subjected to that horrible Afrikaner tradition of kissing all your female relatives at every family gathering.

Danie Toerien
01 Dec 2020
05:20:52 AM
Gas mask kiss. Picture: Getty Images

To say that 2020 has not been the best of years, is probably the understatement of the year. For me, however, there have been a few highlights thanks to the pandemic. Undoubtedly, the most noteworthy is that 2020 is probably the first year in my life – touch wood – that I have not been subjected to that horrible Afrikaner tradition of kissing all your female relatives at every family gathering. I have absolutely no idea where this torturous tradition has its roots, but my guess is there’s a dark and sinister history to it. As a child, visiting either...

