Letters to the North Pole

Columns 3 hours ago

Bring more brown envelopes to my house in KZN. I know there is a shortage of these and R200 notes because so many of us in the ANC want them, but that’s not my problem.

Brendan Seery
30 Nov 2020
12:44:04 PM
PREMIUM!
Picture: iStock

 Dear Old White Racist Man: How dare you use our red colour? You people steal everything, starting with our land. Take all that white fur off your red hat! That is cultural assault! Off the record, Chief (don’t let Floyd or Mbuyiseni know) – can you bring me six bottles of TreSemme shampoo and conditioner, please? I am thinking of growing my  hair again and when I’ve done it before, it gets brittle. Julius Dear Mister Claus: You don’t know me and I don’t know if you can help me. But I really, really, need some tunnel vision. Apparently, wide seems...

