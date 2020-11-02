 
 
Time for men to get over the fear and stigma of HIV

Columns

To all boys and men, it is important for us to realise that we have to overcome our negative attitude towards seeking medical care.

Kabelo Chabalala
02 Nov 2020
04:45:31 AM
Time for men to get over the fear and stigma of HIV

An estimated 38 million people were living with HIV in 2019, according to UNAIDS. Picture: AFP/File/STR

The HIV/Aids statistics of South Africa show that fewer men than women are affected by HIV and Aids. That is according to research conducted by www.avert.org. It further says: “Women are disproportionately affected by HIV in South Africa. In 2017, 26% of women were estimated to be living with HIV, compared to an estimated 15% of men. In 2018, 140,000 women and 86,000 men became HIV positive. In the same year, 4.7 million women were living with HIV compared to 2.8 million men.” However, this should be taken with a pinch of salt, considering that there is also information that...

