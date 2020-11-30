 
 
My little boy is in love

Columns 3 hours ago

I never used to think young love was a good idea, not when it extended into adulthood anyway.

Jennie Ridyard
30 Nov 2020
05:07:55 AM
My little boy is in love

Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

My little boy is 22, and has been in love for the last six years. He and his lady just celebrated their anniversary – over a quarter of their lives together – and, at the risk of jinxing things, dare I suggest that they could teach us all a thing or two about love? I never used to think young love was a good idea, not when it extended into adulthood anyway. It seemed to me that teen romances that morphed into grownup relationships were doomed, plagued by childish insecurities, obsessions and jealousies. Like child stars whose personalities stall at...

