The impaired state of the SA psyche is on show

Columns 2 hours ago

Truck petrol-bombings are not new developments, they are part of a pattern. The main orchestrator of protest actions that – oops! – spill into public violence is the EFF and its ‘commander-in-chief’ Julius Malema.

William Saunderson-Meyer
28 Nov 2020
05:30:32 AM
Trucks being torched in Heidelberg, 20 November 2020. Picture: Twitter/@FleetwatchCC

Our national flower is the protea. Our national disease is schizophrenia. This week provided another glimpse of the delusional and impaired state of the South African psyche. Shortly after two rating agencies downgraded us further into junk creditworthiness status, the Business Confidence Index hit its highest level in almost three years. Partly, it’s the yo-yo effect. What goes down must come up. It’s also, perhaps, the likely response of someone inadvertently drowning in their own bathtub: “This is ridiculous. Surely this can’t be happening to me?” But it is. Not only is the ANC too enfeebled to lead but it...

