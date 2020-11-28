 
 
All I have to do is dream little dreams

It’s the little dreams that keep us going; alive.

Carine Hartman
28 Nov 2020
05:25:22 AM
Outdoor shower. Picture: Pinterest

He sweeps in with his black robes flapping. My advocate is furious about my outside shower, proudly standing 6 foot 9 with a plastered wall – and nothing else. No roof. Unfinished. “A two-day job? A two-week mess. What did you pay for?” “A little dream,” I think staring at his brown shoes. You won’t understand. It’s the little dreams that keep us going; alive. And it doesn’t always pan out the way you think, but at least you can say: “I had a dream…” Hardly nine, I dreamt about a big walking doll – but R13 stood between me...

