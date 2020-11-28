 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Orchids and Onions – Eskort ad brings home the bacon

Columns 3 hours ago

And Salome women’s products get an Onion for unbalanced portrayal of a very sensitive subject – infertility.

Brendan Seery
28 Nov 2020
05:20:42 AM
PREMIUM!
Orchids and Onions – Eskort ad brings home the bacon

I watched one of those American food programmes once – the sort which leave you in no doubt about why so many people in that country are obese – and heard that old saying that there isn’t any food item which isn’t made better by the addition of bacon. It’s been part of my life since my first memories – and weekends were always when there would be bacon and egg on the table. That is still the case in our house. There is something highly addictive about the taste of bacon and the smell of it cooking gets all...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Festive season cheer at the pumps in December… if you rely on petrol power

local soccer Anele Ngcongca’s charm even left journalists speechless

Crime Acid attack victim’s journey of self-care and recovery

Personal Finance Go into Black Friday 2020 well-prepared, be wary of making more debt

Politics ATM ‘surprised’ as Ramaphosa no-confidence motion gets greenlight


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.