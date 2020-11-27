 
 
Beating the virus is not rocket science

Science is cool, but what we need now is compassion with others, because we don’t always know what goes on in the hearts of those around us.

Dirk Lotriet
27 Nov 2020
Beating the virus is not rocket science

Reach out to others during the pandemic. Picture: Pinterest

SA’s Covid-19 infection figure is approaching 800 000, yet most of us insist on being idiots about the pandemic. I’m not talking about the people who spread G5 conspiracy theories or the Covid-19 denialists. Those are fools we have grown accustomed to. I’m talking about people who don’t wear face masks, who don’t sanitise regularly, who don’t practice social distancing. But most of all, I’m talking about that very special brand of idiot: the science evangelists. Don’t misunderstand me: I love science. But I think ordinary people are fools if they proclaim to believe in science while they wouldn’t recognise...

