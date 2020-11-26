 
 
We are imperfect people, every one of us. Some of us are actually pretty repulsive. But somewhere in every one of us is something good.

Hagen Engler
26 Nov 2020
05:05:17 PM
Cancel Test: What if Marie Stopes was a Nazi sympathiser?

Picture: iStock

When someone plays the Nazi card, everything goes to hell. This is common cause, not least because the original Nazis were the most depraved, genocidal, murderous racists of modern times. It is impossible to use Nazis as a metaphor because nothing else could approach the levels of evil that they committed. However, the Nazis continue to come up in conversation. It was recently brought to my attention that Marie Stopes, founder of the international contraceptive and abortion services clinics that bore her name, was a believer in eugenics, and in fact wrote letters to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. So egregious...

