Cyril not saviour we hoped for

Columns

When Ramaphosa became president, there were hopes of ethical leadership having taken over – a big clean-up operation. Unfortunately, this was not to be.

Brian Sokutu
26 Nov 2020
05:25:42 AM
Cyril not saviour we hoped for

President Cyril Ramaphosa, 22 August 2019. Picture: Gallo Images

From nine wasted years of the Jacob Zuma presidency, SA has gone into what leading political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga has described as “a wasted term of President Cyril Ramaphosa”. When Ramaphosa took over the reins three years ago, the country yearned for change in the aftermath of the rampant plunder of state coffers and assets – now laid bare at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. With a solid labour, political and business background, few doubted Ramaphosa’s promise of “a new dawn” – widely expected to be complete break with his predecessor. Under Zuma, you did not need...

