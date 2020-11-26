We must act on GBV, as govt’s window dressing won’t help

PREMIUM!
We must act on GBV, as govt’s window dressing won’t helpColumns 3 hours ago
Collectively we must watch out for our neighbours. If you know physical abuse happens behind a closed front door – shout out. You may just spare a life.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Business Insight How corruption between state and public sector happens
Crime WATCH: More trucks set alight as Ramaphosa condemns attacks
World WATCH: Mysterious ‘obelisk’ appears in remote US desert
Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 2 493 new cases, new 14% positivity rate ‘is concerning’
Business News Burning trucks is ‘economic sabotage’, says economist