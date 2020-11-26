 
 
We must act on GBV, as govt’s window dressing won’t help

Columns 3 hours ago

Collectively we must watch out for our neighbours. If you know physical abuse happens behind a closed front door – shout out. You may just spare a life.

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
26 Nov 2020
05:20:49 AM
File image for illustration.

I once heard a tale that during one of the wars, the English were asked to paint their roofs black to confuse the airstrikes of the enemy at night. Not one resident didn’t heed the call as they all knew a red roof made a perfect target. It was a collective effort to stay alive… We need to heed that call with gender-based violence. The advocate for women’s’ rights in me is asking about the safety as women in isolation. I’m asking because of the untold stories of abuse behind closed doors. Today we wear black in solidarity with the...

