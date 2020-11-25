 
 
Take what you get in the new survivalist world, matrics

Columns

You are entering a regressive world, boys and girls. Everything is going backwards. It’s a global reset and you have to be ready for it.

Ben Trovato
25 Nov 2020
05:35:21 AM
PREMIUM!
Dear Matric Class of 2020, What an exciting time to be venturing out into the world! It’s not every generation that gets to begin life’s journey in the middle of a pandemic. Such a story to tell your children. Assuming you survive, of course. When I left school, the prospect of dying an early death with a ventilator lashed to my face wasn’t something I had to consider. On the other hand, I did have to consider the prospect of dying an early death somewhere north of Oshakati. Spoilt brats, you are. The next time you complain about having to...

