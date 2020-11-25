We’ve been caught in a web of lies

Since time immemorial, politics has been labelled a dirty game. And politicians are given to lying. And stealing. This might be a generalisation but having seen our bunch in action, it’s nearer the truth. If this is so, why do we keep swallowing politicos’ promises? Or rather certain parts of their pledges, which appear getable. Nelson Mandela promised a nonracial society and a government free of corruption. In retrospect, he lied, having already identified the bad apples. No wonder he opted out earlier than expected. Then along comes Thabo Mbeki with Jacob Zuma in tow. He claimed that antiretroviral drugs...

Since time immemorial, politics has been labelled a dirty game. And politicians are given to lying. And stealing.

This might be a generalisation but having seen our bunch in action, it’s nearer the truth.

If this is so, why do we keep swallowing politicos’ promises? Or rather certain parts of their pledges, which appear getable.

Nelson Mandela promised a nonracial society and a government free of corruption. In retrospect, he lied, having already identified the bad apples.

No wonder he opted out earlier than expected.

Then along comes Thabo Mbeki with Jacob Zuma in tow. He claimed that antiretroviral drugs were ineffective and refused to include them in the budget. He lied. And 330 000 South Africans paid the price.

During Thabo’s tenure, Zuma befriended Schabir Shaik and we know what transpired. Mbeki was unaware of the shenanigans? Pull another finger. Only Schabir went to jail even after both he and Jacob were found to have had a corrupt relationship.

Schabir enjoyed early parole because he was dying. He was seen playing golf a few months after. Again, blatant lies.

Enter Gupta-Zuma Corp with tentacles enveloping every major state entity. The nation’s outcry forced Zuma, now the president, to appoint a commission of inquiry. Hey? The prime suspect giving the go-ahead? Why had we not see the flaw? That it was window dressing to make the president look lily-white?

As the commission progressed we again became hooked. After all, one witness after the other exposed the culprits. Judge Raymond Zondo had at last turned the tide, with reams of documented proof to nail the main player.

With bated breath we await the day of Zuma’s appearance and to hear his side of the story. Alas, the same narrative plays out. Despite not been given permission to leave, Zuma cocks a snook at the judge and walks off. And the judge? “What a pity,” he says and calls an end to the session.

We’ve been led by the nose to think justice will end victorious. The Zumas, Aces, et al, will continue to run rings around the judiciary because they’re free to do so. They remain untouchable. Is there any doubt politics is a dirty game? And politicians are liars?

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.