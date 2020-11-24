 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Zondo vs Zuma, Cyril vs Ace – the battle to control the narrative

Columns 3 hours ago

Instruments of justice and governance don’t appear to be enough to settle the issues SA has been cultivating for years. It’s now down to capturing the minds of the electorate, and history has taught us that that game gets dirty.

Richard Chemaly
24 Nov 2020
04:46:55 PM
PREMIUM!
Zondo vs Zuma, Cyril vs Ace – the battle to control the narrative

Ace Magashule and Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Supplied

“Play it in the press” – a tactic used in the legal sphere to such success that a play turned musical was created with it as a plot device as early as 1926. Even if you’re found guilty, you may move the national discussion to such a point that things could be overturned and you’ll land up on top. Nelson Mandela went from “terrorist” to icon, in part, due to a shift in narrative. Granted, it took a couple of decades but it goes to show how powerful narratives are in the political sphere. All over the world, political players...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


Black Friday

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Trump still not conceding but finally agrees to Biden transition

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 2,080 new cases see total climb to 769,759

Education Motshekga fumes as another matric paper is leaked

Personal Finance Consumers warned of overspending on Black Friday, but will they listen?

Personal Finance What if your employer does not pay your bonus or 13th cheque this year?


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.