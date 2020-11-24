 
 
Zuma may come up trumps

Columns 3 hours ago

Collapsing the commission or getting it tied up in the courts until its mandated period elapses is a very real possibility.

Sydney Majoko
24 Nov 2020
05:20:14 AM
Jacob Zuma didn't take Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's dismissal of his recusal application well, 19 November 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

‘I’ve always wanted my day in court. It is time for South Africans to hear the truth. My silence has always been to keep unity. It is now time.” The majority of South Africans can correctly guess that these words were said by former president Jacob Zuma. It would be a struggle for them to guess on which occasion he said them because he has said these words on multiple occasions, albeit with a few variations. On this occasion, he said them just before his appearance in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pitermaritzburg on corruption charges. Last week, he walked...

