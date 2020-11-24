 
 
Check in on your male friends – they need love too

Columns 3 hours ago

International Men’s Day passed by almost unnoticed, but it is extremely important that we start celebrating it, to show that despite the bad, there are some men who know better and they can encourage others around them to do better.

Kabelo Chabalala
24 Nov 2020
05:05:46 AM
Picture: iStock

Did you know that suicide is more common in men than in women worldwide, according to ourworldindata.org research. Did you also know that 19 November is a day reserved to celebrate International Men’s Day? In this unequal world that is marred by gender inequalities and most of the unfairness favouring men, through all the patriarchal systems and societal norms, women are always at the receiving end. It makes it so difficult to want to pause even for a second to appreciate men or remember that they too suffer. Men are dying inside and not all men are affluent. Not all...

