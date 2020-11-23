 
 
Where are sidewalk veggies?

Columns

When I was visiting my mum, we went for our standard late-afternoon walks around the neighbourhood with the dog, traipsing through this old suburb with the wide verges of my youth.

Jennie Ridyard
23 Nov 2020
05:02:55 AM
Where are sidewalk veggies?

Picture: iStock

Those selfsame verges where once, in another life, teams of black men from the council would stride by in straight stripes, pushing lawnmowers ahead of them, keeping suburbia suitably corralled for its all-white populace. It was a desert of kikuyu. Nowadays it’s a bit different; nowadays it falls to the houseowner to maintain the strip of public land that fronts their property. Choices are… interesting. It seems some folk feel the need to extend their personal fiefdom by adding a spiky suburban jungle with no pathway through for pedestrians. Repeatedly, we had to take to the road, which I’m guessing...

