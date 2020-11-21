 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Unlike SABC, the CCMA is a govt ‘special case’ with merit

Columns 3 hours ago

‘Nothing falling under the department of labour works — the Unemployment Insurance Fund doesn’t work, the Compensation Fund doesn’t work. The only thing that works they are now going to destroy.’

William Saunderson-Meyer
21 Nov 2020
05:25:13 AM
PREMIUM!
Unlike SABC, the CCMA is a govt ‘special case’ with merit

The CCMA's budget is being cut. Picture: iStock

They are “special cases”, every one of them. Every week they shuffle into the media spotlight, each one in turn wheedling for more. Every ministry, every state agency, every overstaffed and underperforming creation of a government whose most obvious driving force has been the creation of sinecures for cadres. They’re all there, plucking at the taxpayer sleeve, demanding more dosh, failing which the sky will fall. This week, it was the turns of the public broadcaster (SABC) and the Council for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA). Both are in dire straits. The SABC has been limping from bailout to bailout...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Zuma runs to JSC after Zondo recusal rejection

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: SA tally jumps with 2,888 new cases

Health Mental health takes a knock as psychiatric med stocks dwindle

Business Insight Some SABC board members break ranks to oppose retrenchments

Crime ‘Fake’ cardiologist hands herself over to cops


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.